Loading articles...

Coronavirus could hit Mexico's high obesity, diabetes rates

Last Updated Mar 25, 2020 at 9:14 pm EDT

Vendors wearing protective face masks wait for shoppers at the popular San Juan food market in Mexico City, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Mexico's capital has shut down museums, bars, gyms, churches, theaters, and other non-essential businesses that gather large numbers of people, in an attempt to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

MEXICO CITY — The coronavirus pandemic could be especially deadly in Mexico because of the country’s high rates of obesity and diabetes, a coalition of consumer and health advocacy groups said Wednesday.

The Alliance for Food Health said in a report that four of the first five coronavirus deaths in Mexico involved people with diabetes.

Mexico has the highest diabetes rate in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, and one of the highest obesity rates, with 72.5% of adults overweight or obese.

Paulina Magaña, a researcher for Consumer Power, said Mexico’s 11 million diabetes cases “make this scenario a petri dish for COVID-19,” the disease caused by the virus.

Experts say underlying conditions like high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes and obesity can make health outcomes far worse for coronavirus patients. For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

Abelardo Ávila, a researcher at the National Institute for Medical Sciences and Nutrition, said, “The majority of the deaths that will occur in Mexico during the current epidemic will be associated with the serious problem of obesity.

The Associated Press



Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - WB Steeles west of Kennedy.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:24 PM
It really has been a perfect spring day today. Fog patches tonight and spring showers tomorrow. Remember to get o…
Latest Weather
Read more