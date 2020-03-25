Loading articles...

Canadian Press NewsAlert: B.C. gives $500 rent rebates, freezes evictions

Last Updated Mar 25, 2020 at 4:44 pm EDT

VANCOUVER — The British Columbia government is suspending evictions and offering a $500 monthly rebate to help renters and landlords during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier John Horgan says the government is also imposing a freeze on rent increases.

 

 

The Canadian Press

