100 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total now 688

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Ontario is reporting 100 more COVID-19 cases today, bringing the provincial total to 688.

That’s the largest single-day spike in cases.

It includes a ninth death and at least five people who are hospitalized.

The province has ordered all non-essential workplaces to close to try and stem the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday Premier Doug Ford also announced hydro rate cuts effective immediately.

More to come

