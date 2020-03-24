TTC subway operator tests positive for coronavirus

The TTC says a subway operator has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

TTC spokesman Stuart Green confirmed to CityNews that the operator’s test came back positive on Monday.

ATU Local 113, the union representing TTC workers, said the operator works at the Wilson division and has not been at work for over a week.

The operator felt unwell shortly after their shift began on at 5:30 a.m. on March 16 and has not returned to duty since then.

The union and TTC are working together to determine next steps.