Trudeau urges colleges, universities for help with medical supplies

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging any post-secondary schools who may be able to provide assistance during the coronavirus outbreak to contact the federal government.

Trudeau made the plea on Twitter, telling every university, college, polytechnic and CEGEP in the country, “we need your expertise and your resources.”

He asked for masks and ventilators or if they may be able to help with things like 3D printing of medical supplies.

Anyone can submit a form which tells the government what they might be able to provide here.

The prime minister announced a plan last week that would provide support to manufacturers that want to retool their assembly lines to build ventilators, masks and other personal protective gear.

And it will also help those already producing the products to quickly scale up.

Ontario has also urged businesses who may be able to provide them with medical supplies or in the production of them to contact the province. They have established a dedicated website to help manufacturers communicate what they can provide called Ontario Together.

With files from The Canadian Press