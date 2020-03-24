Loading articles...

Town of Milton declares state of emergency

Milton Town Hall in Victoria Park. FACEBOOK/townofmiltonon

The Town of Milton has declared a state of emergency.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mayor Gordon Krantz’s office said the declaration supports Halton Regions and the province’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and ongoing measures to flatten the curve.

The move gives the municipality the flexibility needed to manage the rapidly evolving situation as coronavirus continues to spread across the province.

It will allow for the implementation of public safety measures and encouraging social distancing.

