The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

Last Updated Mar 24, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT

iTunes Movies US Charts week ending March 3rd.

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Jumanji: The Next Level

2. Onward

3. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

4. Contagion

5. Knives Out

6. Bombshell

7. The Invisible Man (2020)

8. Spies in Disguise

9. Ford v Ferrari

10. Uncut Gems

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Uncut Gems

2. Human Capital

3. The Postcard Killings

4. Call Me By Your Name

5. The Commitments

6. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)

7. Ex Machina

8. Darkest Hour

9. Swallow

10. Code 8

The Associated Press

