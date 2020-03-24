Shaw Communications Inc. founder and executive chair JR Shaw has died at 85

CALGARY — Shaw Communications Inc. founder JR Shaw has died at 85 years old.

The company says in a statement that its executive chair and former CEO “passed away peacefully” on Monday

Shaw stepped down as CEO in 1988 when his eldest son, Jim, took over the role.

The company said JR’s son and the Shaw’s current CEO, Brad Shaw, will take over JR’s executive chairman position.

The company plans to confirm the appointment at its April 9 board meeting.

Brad says he and his family are deeply saddened by the news, adding he spoke to JR daily about the business.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SJR.B)

The Canadian Press