Scheer says Tories will back Liberals on economic measures, not on new powers
by The Candian Press
Posted Mar 24, 2020 10:19 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 24, 2020 at 10:39 am EDT
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer delivers remarks to caucus colleagues during the Conservative caucus retreat on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says any conversation about new government powers should not get in the way of getting much-needed assistance out the door as Canadians struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scheer says the Conservatives plan to support the $82-billion aid package proposed by the Liberal government to deal with the pandemic and the ensuing economic damage.
But he suggests Tories are not prepared to give the federal cabinet extraordinary power over taxes and spending, which was contained in draft legislation revealed on Monday night.
While the Liberals have said they will change the legislation before it is tabled in the House of Commons for a vote today, Scheer says the Conservatives have not seen the final draft.
Scheer says the Conservatives are prepared to come back to Ottawa on short notice should the government require more money or other measures to help Canadians.
But he says Canadians are looking for help and not a “power grab” or partisan politics.