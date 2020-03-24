Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Quebec prosecutor's office clears provincial police chief after probe
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 24, 2020 4:25 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 24, 2020 at 4:28 pm EDT
Martin Prud'homme smiles after he was decorated Officer of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces at Citadelle in Quebec City on Thursday, December 7, 2017. Quebec's director of criminal and penal prosecutions says there will no charges against the provincial police chief. But chief Martin Prud'homme will have to wait before he's permitted to return to his job as head of the provincial police force. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Quebec’s director of criminal and penal prosecutions says there will be no charges against the head of the provincial police force.
But Chief Martin Prud’homme will have to wait before he’s permitted to return to his job.
Provincial Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault’s office confirmed the news Tuesday.
Prud’homme was suspended from his duties a little more than a year ago because of allegations — the exact nature of which was never made clear.
At the time, the government said the decision to temporarily suspend Prud’homme was “administrative” and officially made by the secretariat that advises the government on senior public servants.
A spokesperson from Guilbault’s office says he remains suspended with pay while an ethical review continues.
Amelie Paquet says the Coalition Avenir Quebec government has always said Prud’homme could return to work if he’s cleared.
Prud’homme was appointed head of the provincial force in 2014 by the former Liberal government.