Loading articles...

Precision Drilling moves to cut costs and capital spending plan

Last Updated Mar 24, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT

A pumpjack works at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

CALGARY — Precision Drilling Corp. says it is reducing staff, cutting salaries and lowering its capital spending plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and current market conditions.

The company did not immediately say how many jobs it was cutting as part of the plan.

The cuts come as Precision lowers its 2020 capital spending plan to $48 million, compared with earlier expectations for $95 million, and warns that further changes may be considered as the year progresses.

The company also expects to reduce its fixed costs by over 30 per cent on an annualized basis.

The oilfield services company is reducing its chief executive salary by 20 per cent, while other executive officer salaries are being cut by 10 per cent. Board of director compensation is being reduced by 20 per cent.

It is also implementing staff salary reductions and eliminating all non-essential travel, entertaining and other discretionary spending.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:PD)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 52 minutes ago
#WB401 at the 400 in the collectors, the left lane is blocked for a crash.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:58 AM
Good Tuesday morning #Toronto GTA. It’s a quieter weather day today with sun and cloud ☁️🌥🌤 Tune to 680News 📻for th…
Latest Weather
Read more