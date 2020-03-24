OPP officer tests presumptive positive for coronavirus

Ontario Provincial Police have announced one of their officers has tested presumptive positive for the novel coronavirus.

They have not released their name, but say they work for the Nippissing West detachment in northeastern Ontario. They are recovering at home and in self-isolation.

The OPP were made aware of the diagnosis on March 21.

It was not made clear how the officer was exposed to COVID-19 or if they were on shift prior to the presumptive positive test.