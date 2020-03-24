Loading articles...

Ontario set to temporarily reduce hydro rates: source

Hydro lines shown in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier
Summary

Ontario has ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses in the province starting at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

A senior Ontario government source says the premier will announce Tuesday that hydro rates will be temporarily lowered as many people work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The source, who wasn’t authorized to discuss the announcement publicly, says it will be done by moving all of the current time-of-use pricing to off-peak rates.

As first reported by the Globe and Mail, it’s expected families will save more than $20 per month, small businesses will save $150 and farms will save more than $300.

The new pricing structure will be in place for 45 days.

The source says the move will cost about $162 million.

Ontario has ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses in the province starting at 11:59 p.m.

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:55 AM
#WB401 at the 400 in the collectors, the left lane is blocked for a crash.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:58 AM
Good Tuesday morning #Toronto GTA. It’s a quieter weather day today with sun and cloud ☁️🌥🌤 Tune to 680News 📻for th…
Latest Weather
Read more