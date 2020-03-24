Loading articles...

IOC agrees '100%' that Olympics should be postponed: Japan's PM

Last Updated Mar 24, 2020 at 9:05 am EDT

In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, a man wearing a mask takes pictures of the mascots for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jae C. Hong
Summary

Abe said he expects the pandemic to be over by next year.

Abe held telephone talks with Bach after the IOC said it would make a decision on the Tokyo Games over the next 4 weeks.

IOC President Thomas Bach has agreed “100 per cent” to a proposal of postponing the Tokyo Olympics for about one year until 2021 because of the coronavirus outbreak, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday.

Abe said after his telephone talks with Bach that he requested a postponement “taking into consideration the current circumstances” and to secure an environment in which athletes can perform at their best and crowds can be safe and secure.

He added that he hoped to reschedule the Olympics as a proof of human victory over the coronavirus pandemic.

Abe held telephone talks with Bach after the IOC said it would make a decision on the Tokyo Games over the next four weeks.

Abe said he expects the pandemic to be over by next year and the Olympics can be held by the summer of 2021 at the latest.

