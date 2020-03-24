Loading articles...

Ontario reports 85 new coronavirus cases, provincial total at 588

Last Updated Mar 24, 2020 at 12:19 pm EDT

In this March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York's Long Island. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Minchillo
Ontario reported 85 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 588.

The large increase includes one more death, meaning seven people have now died of the illness in the province.

Complete information is not listed for most of the new cases, but the deceased person is a man in his 90s from Durham Region.

The updated numbers also show there is now a backlog of more than 10,000 people waiting for test results.

Ontario has ordered all non-essential businesses to close by midnight tonight in order to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

A lengthy list of businesses that will be allowed to remain open includes grocery stores and pharmacies, alcohol and cannabis retail stores, gas stations, construction sites and dry cleaners.

Businesses that support IT infrastructure service providers, power generation, natural gas distribution and clean drinking water will also stay open.

The government has said working from home and online commerce are permitted to continue for all businesses.

The shutdown will last for at least 14 days.

