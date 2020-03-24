Highlights of April's TCM Special Home Edition festival

LOS ANGELES — Highlights of the TCM Classic Film Festival: Special Home Edition, which replaces the in-person festival held annually in Los Angeles. Films will air from April 16 through early April 20. Here are some of the highlights of the lineup.

All times Eastern.

APRIL 16

“A Star Is Born” (1954), 8 p.m.

“Metropolis,” 11 p.m.

APRIL 17

Interview with “The Good Earth” star Luise Rainer from the 2011 TCM Classic Film Festival, 1:45 a.m.

“The Good Earth,” 2:30 a.m.

“The Seventh Seal,” 6:45 a.m.

“Sounder,” 10:30 a.m.

Interview with “North by Northwest” star Eva Marie Saint from the 2014 TCM Classic Film Festival, 2 p.m.

“North by Northwest,” 3:15 p.m.

“Some Like it Hot,” 5.45 p.m.

“Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story,” 8 p.m.

“Deliverance,” 10 p.m.

APRIL 18

“Grey Gardens,” 1:30 a.m.

“The Man with the Golden Arm,” 6 a.m.

Interview with “Network” actress Faye Dunaway from the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival, 4:45 p.m.

“Network,” 5:45 p.m.

“Casablanca,” 8 p.m.

“The Magnificent Ambersons,” with guest co-host Peter Bogdanovich, 10 p.m.

“Night and the City,” 11:45 p.m.

APRIL 19

“The Passion of Joan of Arc,” 4:15 a.m.

Interview with “Lawrence of Arabia” star Peter O’Toole, 9 a.m.

“Lawrence of Arabia,” 10 a.m.

“Red-Headed Woman,” 2 p.m.

“Singin’ in the Rain,” 6 p.m.

APRIL 20

“Baby Face,” 12:15 a.m.

“Victor/Victoria,” 3:30 a.m.

