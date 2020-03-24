Loading articles...

Oshawa grocery store employee tests positive for coronavirus

Last Updated Mar 24, 2020 at 7:03 am EDT

A women leaves a grocery store on Thursday, August 15, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise across the province, an employee at an Oshawa grocery store has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement Monday night, Loblaw CEO Galen Weston said the Real Canadian Superstore on Gibb Street was closed immediately for a deep clean.

As well, all customers who recently shopped there were notified of the diagnosis via e-mail.

Weston says Loblaws is working with local health officials to investigate the employee’s recent shifts and direct contacts.

The store will only re-open after consultations with public health.

The announcement came on the same day the province announced its list of essential workplaces and services that will remain open during the COVID-19 outbreak – including grocery stores.

||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 47 minutes ago
#WB401 at the 400 in the collectors, the left lane is blocked for a crash.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:58 AM
Good Tuesday morning #Toronto GTA. It’s a quieter weather day today with sun and cloud ☁️🌥🌤 Tune to 680News 📻for th…
Latest Weather
Read more