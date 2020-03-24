Oshawa grocery store employee tests positive for coronavirus

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise across the province, an employee at an Oshawa grocery store has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement Monday night, Loblaw CEO Galen Weston said the Real Canadian Superstore on Gibb Street was closed immediately for a deep clean.

As well, all customers who recently shopped there were notified of the diagnosis via e-mail.

Weston says Loblaws is working with local health officials to investigate the employee’s recent shifts and direct contacts.

The store will only re-open after consultations with public health.

The announcement came on the same day the province announced its list of essential workplaces and services that will remain open during the COVID-19 outbreak – including grocery stores.