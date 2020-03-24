How to talk to people who won’t self-isolate…

In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s a problem a lot of Gen-X and Millennials are facing right now—their moms and dads are at the most risk from COVID-19. They’re also pushing back on following extreme isolation orders, or at least some of them are.

These conversations need to come from a place of love, and they can’t be condescending. But parents are also used to being the ones giving the orders, not taking them—and that’s where the arguments start. At least with our parents.

GUEST: Michael Schulman, The New Yorker



