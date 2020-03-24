Loading articles...

How to talk to people who won't self-isolate…

People fill an outdoor seating area on Main Street, in Vancouver, on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s a problem a lot of Gen-X and Millennials are facing right now—their moms and dads are at the most risk from COVID-19. They’re also pushing back on following extreme isolation orders, or at least some of them are.

These conversations need to come from a place of love, and they can’t be condescending. But parents are also used to being the ones giving the orders, not taking them—and that’s where the arguments start. At least with our parents.

GUEST: Michael Schulman, The New Yorker


