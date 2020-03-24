Loading articles...

New numbers show equal mix of travellers and community cases of coronavirus

Last Updated Mar 24, 2020 at 1:17 pm EDT

People walk and cycle on the seawall between English Bay and Sunset Beach, in Vancouver, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Measures limiting personal contact to reduce the spread of COVID-19 have seemed like suggestions to beachgoers in the Vancouver area, where basketball games and picnics in the midst of a pandemic prompted the mayor to announce fines on Monday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer says there is now an almost “equal mix” of travel-related cases of coronavirus and those exposed in a community setting in Canada.

Dr. Theresa Tam said in a press briefing on Tuesday that over 120,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Canada, averaging about 10,000 a day.

Of those cases that test positive,  Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Howard Njoo confirmed about half are community spread.

“If you look at the percentages overall it’s about 50-50 — travel vs. community spread. But now we are seeing a trend from last week that most of the cases reported to the public health agency are linked to community transmission.”

There are currently 2,176 confirmed cases in the country, with 25 deaths.

Tam added that 220 repatriated passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship, who were symptom free after their 14 day quarantine period, were released Tuesday from CFB Trenton.

Other passengers who tested positive for the virus will remain at Trenton until their extended release date, along with their asymptomatic contacts whose quarantine period has now been reset.

Tam reiterated that anyone who has travelled outside of Canada must self-isolate for 14 days, even if they are not showing symptoms.

