Child critically injured after being struck by vehicle

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo.

A child is in life threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle just north of Eglinton Avenue West.

Officers responded to a call for a collision in the Scarlett Road and Richview Road area around 5:30 p.m.

Toronto police say the child was struck by a vehicle, driven home and then taken to hospital by emergency crews.

Paramedics say the child is in life threatening condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

 

