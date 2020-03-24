Loading articles...

Body found in Lake Ontario

A Halton Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT

Halton police are investigating after a body was discovered in Lake Ontario Tuesday.

Officers were called to Walkers Line and Lake Shore Road just after 7 p.m. by a passerby who discovered the body.

Police say it’s believed the body had been in the water for some time so they have not determined an age or gender at this time.

No further details have been released.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 10:04 PM
COLLISION - #WB401 express approaching McCowan. Two right lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:31 PM
You can't go far, you can't go long, and you must only go with the family you live with, but a walk around the bloc…
Latest Weather
Read more