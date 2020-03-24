Police seek suspects in violent 2019 home invasion

York regional police have released video of a violent home invasion that saw four masked suspects storm a home in Vaughan last October, pistol whipping one of the occupants.

Police say it happened on Thursday, October 17, 2019, just before 3 a.m.

Four men, all wearing masks and hoodies to conceal their identities, forced their way into the home through a garage door and ran upstairs where six occupants were sleeping.

“One of the victims confronted the suspects and he was pistol-whipped, knocked unconscious and bound with zip ties,” police said in a release. “The suspects then bound the five other occupants, demanding cash and jewelry and the victims complied. The suspects fled the area in multiple vehicles.”

A suspect in a violent home invasion. York regional police

A suspect in a violent home invasion. York regional police

A 26-year-old man suffered multiple injuries during the attack and was taken to hospital. The injuries were not life-threatening.

Suspect vehicle in a violent home invasion. York regional police

If you know anything, contact police.