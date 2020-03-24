Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Police seek suspects in violent 2019 home invasion
by News Staff
Posted Mar 24, 2020 11:16 am EDT
Screengrab from a surveillance video showing a violent home invasion in Vaughan on October 17, 2019. York regional police
York regional police have released video of a violent home invasion that saw four masked suspects storm a home in Vaughan last October, pistol whipping one of the occupants.
Police say it happened on Thursday, October 17, 2019, just before 3 a.m.
Four men, all wearing masks and hoodies to conceal their identities, forced their way into the home through a garage door and ran upstairs where six occupants were sleeping.
“One of the victims confronted the suspects and he was pistol-whipped, knocked unconscious and bound with zip ties,” police said in a release. “The suspects then bound the five other occupants, demanding cash and jewelry and the victims complied. The suspects fled the area in multiple vehicles.”
A 26-year-old man suffered multiple injuries during the attack and was taken to hospital. The injuries were not life-threatening.