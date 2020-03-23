Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
UN chief urges immediate global cease-fire to fight COVID-19
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 23, 2020 12:33 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 23, 2020 at 12:44 pm EDT
TANZANIA, Tanzania — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Monday for an immediate cease-fire in conflicts around the world to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.N. chief said: “It is time to put armed conflict on lock down and focus together on the true fight of our lives.”
Guterres said people caught in armed conflicts, which are raging around the world, are among the most vulnerable and “are also at the highest risk of suffering devastating losses from COVID-19.”
He told reporters from U.N. headquarters in New York that it’s time to silence guns, stop artillery, end airstrikes and create corridors for life-saving aid.
“End the sickness of war and fight the disease that is ravaging our world,” the secretary-general said.
