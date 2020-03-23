TTC bans cash, tickets, tokens among other coronavirus mitigation efforts

Passengers can only board and exit some TTC vehicles using the rear doors only

TTC users can only pay using the Presto card starting Tuesday

Toronto transit users can only pay by Presto and board some TTC vehicles using the rear doors as part of a raft of COVID-19 mitigation efforts released by the public transit operator on Monday.

Cash, tickets, and tokens will no longer be accepted on TTC vehicles starting Tuesday. Wheel-Trans will be the one exception to this rule, the TTC said.

Only Presto will be accepted as payment from now on.

Along with payment changes, passengers are being asked to board and exit TTC vehicles using the rear doors.

“This move is being made to prioritize the health and safety of our employees and customers,” said TTC CEO Rick Leary. “We continue to focus on physical distancing, social equity and ensuring we match capacity to demand.”

Ridership down 70 per cent

The TTC said ridership has declined by more than 70 per cent when compared to a typical weekday in March.

“While the TTC continues to move a substantial number of people across the system each day, customer travel patterns are changing and ridership is declining,” the TTC said.

As a result of these ridership changes, the TTC said they are introducing changes to the following routes:

All 900-series express routes are reallocated as needed, except for 900 airport express, 903 Kennedy-Scarborough Centre express and 927 Highway 27 express

All 140-series downtown express routes are reallocated as where needed

176 Mimico GO and 508 Lakeshore service are reallocated as needed

Regular bus services will continue to run along express routes.

A complete list of changes can be found on the TTC’s website.