PG&E pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in wildfire
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 23, 2020 10:10 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 23, 2020 at 10:14 am EDT
SAN FRANCISCO — Pacific Gas & Electric said Monday it will plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 2018 fire in Northern California that killed 84 people and decimated three towns.
The utility said in a statement will also admit to a single count of unlawfully starting a fire.
Under a plea agreement with the Butte County district attorney’s office, PG&E will pay the maximum fine of about $4 million.
The company has also agreed to fund efforts to restore access to water for the next five years for residents impacted by the loss of a canal destroyed by the fire.
“Our equipment started the fire. Those are the facts, and with this plea agreement we accept responsibility for our role in the fire,” PG&E CEO and President Bill Johnson said.
