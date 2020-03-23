NewsAlert:Kalen Schlatter found guilty of murder in killing of Tess Richey

TORONTO — A Toronto man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of a young woman whose body was found in an outdoor stairwell days after she went missing.

Jurors convicted Kalen Schlatter today after three days of deliberation in a largely deserted courthouse.

Schlatter had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the November 2017 killing of Tess Richey.

Testifying in his defence earlier this month, he told the court Richey led him to the stairwell to “make out” hours after they met and he left her there, alive, when they were done.

Prosecutors alleged Schlatter was determined to have sex with Richey, whom he’d met after they left the same club, and lured her into a dark alley when she tried to go meet her Uber.

They argued he then sexually assaulted her and strangled her when she put up a fight.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2020.

The Canadian Press