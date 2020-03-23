Most coronavirus cases due to travel: Ontario Public Health

Most of the COVID-19 cases in the province are due to people travelling and importing the virus into the country, Ontario’s public health authorities said Monday.

Of all the cases reported so far, 71 per cent had travelled, 12 had close contact with an infected person and 17 had no history of either.

Dr. Barbara Yaffe, acting associate chief medical officer of health, said in a small amount of the cases they weren’t able to identify the source of infection.

“I think it’s fair to say that yes in some small percentage of cases they have been unable to identify a source so there may be some local transmission of COVID-19 … it’s not just people who have travelled,” she said. “We don’t know who has the virus at this point.”

She added that of the people who contracted the virus while travelling, U.S. and Europe were the main sources.

“We are aware of 23 patients with COVID-19 who are hospitalized,” she said.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams says the province was able to test 3,100 people on Sunday and hopes to be up to 5,000 tests a day by the end of the week.

Ontario is reporting 78 news cases of COVID-19 as Premier Doug Ford closed down non-essential services and Toronto Mayor John Tory declared a state of emergency on Monday.