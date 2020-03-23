Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (11,228.49, down 632.32 points.)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down five cents, or 4.76 per cent, to $1 on 14 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 66 cents, or 4.11 per cent, to $15.41 on 13.7 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up two cents, or 0.16 per cent, to $12.17 on 13.4 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down six cents, or 12.24 per cent, to 43 cents on 13.1 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Financials. Down $3.83, or 7.21 per cent, to $49.28 on 12 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Materials. Up 70 cents, or 13.46 per cent, to $5.90 on 11.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSX:KL). Up $3.44 or 9.4 per cent to $40.19. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is cutting back operations at its recently purchased Detour Lake Mine in northern Ontario to protect employees and their communities from the COVID-19 virus. It says it will reduce the number of staff on site to about 300 needed for mill processing of reduced amounts of ore from open pit mining and stockpiles, and maintaining water management and environmental care.

Cineplex Inc. (TSX:CGX). Down 26 cents or 2.4 per cent, to $10.57. Mountain Equipment Co-Op and Cineplex Inc. have laid off thousands of employees as the companies closed stores and theatres as instructed by various governments in an effort to stem the transmission of COVID-19. MEC, which announced March 18 it was closing its 22 Canadian stores until March 30, sent a notice to its full- and part-time store staff informing them of temporary layoffs. Entertainment company Cineplex Inc. also laid off “thousands” of part-time workers after closing its movie theatres and other venues last week.

Semafo Inc. (TSX:SMF). Up 78 cents or 39.2 per cent to $2.77. A $1-billion deal to combine two Quebec companies with West African gold mining operations was met with sharply divergent reactions from their shareholders on Monday. Stock in Montreal-based Endeavour Mining Corp. fell 7.4 per cent to $20.05 after it announced the deal to acquire Semafo Inc. The acquisition includes Semafo’s Boungou gold mine in Burkina Faso which was shut down in November after gunmen attacked a bus convoy of 241 workers on the road to the operation, killing 39 people and injuring at least 60 others.

Transat AT Inc. (TSX:TRZ). Down 25 cents or 3.6 per cent to $6.66. Transat AT Inc. has temporarily laid off about 70 per cent of its workforce in Canada, about 3,600 people, as it looks to stop flying on April 1. The decision comes as non-essential travel around the world comes to a standstill as governments close borders in an effort to slow the COVID-19 pandemic. Transat said Monday some of these layoffs are effective immediately, while others will take effect following advance notice of up to one month. The layoffs include all flight crew personnel.

NFI Group Inc. (TSX:NFI). Down $5.62 or 32.8 per cent to $11.49. NFI Group Inc. says about 6,500 employees will be affected by idling a majority of its facilities for a two-week period starting March 30, if not sooner, as it works to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The bus maker, which has 9,000 employees in 50 facilities across 10 countries, says during that period it will assess whether the idling period will need to be extended.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSX:BPF.UN). Down 45 cents or 6.7 per cent to $6.30. A pair of royalty income funds are suspending distributions as restaurants across the country close to slow the spread of COVID-19. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund says it will temporarily suspend its monthly distributions because it has closed all of its dining rooms and sports bars. SIR Royalty Income Fund says it will pay its previously declared distribution of 8.75 per unit for February, but will then stop making its regular payment to unitholders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2020.

The Canadian Press