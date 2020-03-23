Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Memorial Cup, CHL playoffs cancelled because of coronavirus
by the canadian press
Posted Mar 23, 2020 6:11 pm EDT
Canadian Second World War veteran and hockey hall of fame inductee Johnny Bower is seen next to the Memorial Cup as he takes part in a new exhibit dedicated to First World War and Second World War veterans at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto on Nov. 10, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The 2020 Memorial Cup has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It marks the first time in 102 years there will be no showdown to determine Canada’s major junior hockey champion.
The event was scheduled to run May 22-31 in Kelowna, B.C.
The Canadian Hockey League also cancelled playoffs for all three of its regional leagues.
