Loading articles...

Memorial Cup, CHL playoffs cancelled because of coronavirus

Canadian Second World War veteran and hockey hall of fame inductee Johnny Bower is seen next to the Memorial Cup as he takes part in a new exhibit dedicated to First World War and Second World War veterans at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto on Nov. 10, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The 2020 Memorial Cup has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It marks the first time in 102 years there will be no showdown to determine Canada’s major junior hockey champion.

The event was scheduled to run May 22-31 in Kelowna, B.C.

The Canadian Hockey League also cancelled playoffs for all three of its regional leagues.

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 36 minutes ago
Construction Toronto-bound QEW approaching the Burlington Skyway - right lane closed. #TBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:42 PM
Tuesday forecast for #Toronto: A dry day with increasing afternoon cloud and a light breeze. Seasonal and calm
Latest Weather
Read more