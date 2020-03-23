Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Gold miner Endeavour Mining Corp. to acquire Semafo Inc. in all-stock deal
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 23, 2020 8:31 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 23, 2020 at 8:44 am EDT
The Endeavour Mining logo is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Endeavour Mining *MANDATORY CREDIT*
MONTREAL — Endeavour Mining Corp. has signed an agreement to acquire Semafo Inc. in a deal worth about $1 billion.
The companies say the transaction will create a gold producer with six operations and more than one million ounces of gold production in 2020.
Under the deal, Semafo shareholders will receive 0.1422 of an Endeavour share for each Semafo share they hold. Existing Endeavour and Semafo shareholders will own approximately 70 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively, of the combined company.
La Mancha Holding, which holds a 31 per cent stake in Endeavour, has also agreed to invest $100 million in the combined company.
Its interest is expected to slip to about 25 per cent once the deal is completed.
The agreement requires approval by a simple majority of the votes cast by Endeavour shareholders and a two-thirds majority vote by Semafo shareholders.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2020.