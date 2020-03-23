Loading articles...

Futures market points to negative open for U.S. stock markets, oil edges lower

Last Updated Mar 23, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT

TORONTO — U.S. stock markets were set to plunge at the start of the trading week as the futures market suggested a negative start to trading.

The move would come after the worst week of trading for North American stock markets since the global financial crisis in 2008 and 2009.

In European trading today, stock markets in Paris, Frankfurt and London were all down.

Markets have sold off as governments around the world have tightened restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Lockdowns and closures have brought many businesses to a halt as the number of people infected has topped 300,000.

The May crude contract was down 22 cents at US$22.41 per barrel

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2020.

 

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

 

The Canadian Press

