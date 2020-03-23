Loading articles...

Food processor Maple Leaf Foods to pay weekly bonuses to hourly staff

Last Updated Mar 23, 2020 at 2:44 pm EDT

A Maple Leaf Foods plant in Toronto is shown on October 19, 2011. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. says it will pay a weekly bonus to its hourly staff as it works to ensure production at its processing plants while other industries shut down in an effort to slow the COVID-19 pandemic. The food processing company says it will pay a bonus of $80 a week in addition to to regular and overtime pay to its hourly staff, who are working to maintain a safe supply of food. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Maple Leaf Foods Inc. says it will pay a weekly bonus to its hourly staff as it works to ensure production at its processing plants while other industries shut down in an effort to slow the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food processing company says it will pay a bonus of $80 a week in addition to regular and overtime pay to its hourly staff, who are working to maintain a safe supply of food.

The bonus comes as Maple Leaf also announced $2 million to support emergency food relief efforts and $2.5 million for a new fund to provide personal support to front-line health providers.

Maple Leaf isn’t alone in raising wages for those in the food industry working to help keep Canadians fed as many other businesses shut down.

On the weekend, Loblaw executive chairman Galen Weston said his company was temporarily increasing compensation for its store and distribution centre employees by approximately 15 per cent retroactive to March 8.

Sobeys and Safeway Canada have also announced a temporary program that will see employees receive an additional $50 a week, plus those working more than 20 hours a week will receive an extra $2 an hour for all hours over 20, retroactive to March 8.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MFI, TSX:L, TSX:EMP.A)

The Canadian Press

