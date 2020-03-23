Loading articles...

Ex-Scottish leader acquitted on all sex-crimes charges

Last Updated Mar 23, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT

Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond leaving the High Court after the first day of his trial over accusations of sexual assault, in Edinburgh Monday March 9, 2020. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

A jury on Monday cleared former Scottish leader Alex Salmond of all sex-crimes charges he was facing in an Edinburgh court.

Jurors had retired to consider their verdicts on Friday.

Salmond, 65, denied all 13 alleged sexual offences, including one of attempted rape, against nine women. The women either worked for the Scottish government or within Salmond’s Scottish National Party at the time the offences are alleged to have taken place.

The accusations ranged from Salmond stroking a civil servant’s hair to trying to rape a former Scottish government official in the leader’s official residence in Edinburgh.

Salmond led the pro-independence Scottish National Party for 20 years and headed Scotland’s semi-autonomous government as its first minister from 2007 to 2014.

A major figure on the Scottish political stage for decades, he took Scotland to the verge of independence from the U.K. by holding a 2014 referendum on separation. He stepped down as leader after the “remain” side won the vote 55% to 45%.

The Associated Press




Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:59 AM
COLLISION - #NB400 approaching Hwy 89, the two left lanes are blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:04 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Here’s your WAKE UP WEATHER for Monday March 23. I forgot my mitts and it sounds like there are some angry Blue Jays in…
Latest Weather
Read more