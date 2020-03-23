Loading articles...

Caution on chloroquine as Canada joins global drug-testing effort: Tam

Last Updated Mar 23, 2020 at 2:17 pm EDT

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam gestures as she reponds to a question during a news conference on the COVID-19 virus in Ottawa, Monday March 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada’s top public health official is warning against the use of untested drugs to treat COVID-19 amid buzz around the potential effectiveness of an anti-malaria medication.

President Donald Trump caused a stir last weekend when he touted chloroquine as a possible treatment for virus victims, and even decreed it has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

That turned out not to be true, but it did spark interest in the drug around the world.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says chloroquine is just one of a “vast suite” of existing drugs being tested for use against the virus and that the medication should not be taken until those scientific tests are complete.

She says to do otherwise might not only be ineffective, it could also be dangerous, as all drugs come with side effects.

Canada is part of a massive global study started by the World Health Organization to look into the use chloroquine and other potential treatments for COVID-19.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 48 minutes ago
WB 401 approaching the 427 - right lane blocked due to a collision. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:04 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Here’s your WAKE UP WEATHER for Monday March 23. I forgot my mitts and it sounds like there are some angry Blue Jays in…
Latest Weather
Read more