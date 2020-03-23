Loading articles...

Canadian Folk Music Awards replace cancelled show with online event

Last Updated Mar 23, 2020 at 5:28 pm EDT

Jenn Grant speaks after receiving the award for Pop Recording of the Year at the 2018 East Coast Music Awards gala in Halifax on May 3, 2018. The Canadian Folk Music Awards are headed online in the face of COVID-19. A couple weeks after the folk music celebration was cancelled in reaction to the pandemic, the organizers say they've chosen an alternative way to showcase the winners. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

The Canadian Folk Music Awards are headed online as the country weathers the impact of COVID-19.

A couple weeks after the folk music celebration was cancelled in reaction to the pandemic, the event’s organizers say they’ve chosen a different way to showcase the winners.

The awards will stream live on Facebook and the CFMA website on April 4 at 7 p.m. EDT.

The new format lands on the original date of the planned event in Charlottetown.

All 20 awards will be presented virtually on the webcast, as well as details on where the 2021 event will take place.

Organizers say other public concerts and celebrations tied to the folk awards remain cancelled.

The folk awards are among the first homegrown music soirees to gravitate online after first saying the event was cancelled.

The Juno Awards and the East Coast Music Awards both pulled their own plans from the calendar, saying they would consider alternative ways to celebrate the nominees and winners in the coming months.

The Canadian Folk Music Awards were already marking some significant changes this year, which included pushing the event from its traditional December date to April. They also expanded the number of nominees in several categories, such as contemporary album, emerging artist and solo artist.

The contemporary album nominees this year include releases by the Small Glories, Leaf Rapids, Abigail Lapell, Jenn Grant, Ariana Gillis, Lennie Gallant, Dave Gunning, and “The Al Purdy Songbook,” a celebration of the Canadian poet performed by various artists.

——

Canadian Folk Music Awards on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/prixfolkawards/

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:55 PM
CLEAR: NB 404 north of Stouffville Rd. #NB404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 17 minutes ago
Tuesday forecast for #Toronto: A dry day with increasing afternoon cloud and a light breeze. Seasonal and calm
Latest Weather
Read more