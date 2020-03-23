Feds investing $192M for COVID-19 vaccine, rolling out social distancing ads

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is planning to invest $192 million to help create and produce vaccines for COVID-19.

He says being prepared to mass-produce a vaccine, no matter who creates it, will be essential for suppressing COVID-19 in Canada in the long run.

The money will be distributed to a number of different companies and universities in the drive to find a way to stop the illness’s spread.

The federal government is also unveiling advertisements to hammer home the importance of social distancing.

The move is in response to concerns some people are continuing to ignore calls for distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Trudeau says the government will take whatever steps are needed to get people to comply, including enforcement.