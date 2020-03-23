Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Some Canadians have made it home. Others haven’t
by The Big Story
Posted Mar 23, 2020 5:17 am EDT
A sign directing passengers to the United States and the International arrivals hall is shown at Montreal–Trudeau International Airport, Friday, March 20, 2020, as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and around the world.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
In today’s Big Story podcast, there are still plenty of Canadians abroad, all scrambling to get home. Depending on where they are, and when they left, some will have an easier time than others. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said almost a week ago that “it’s time to come home,” but not everybody has been able to follow that order.
The government has helped some, others have been stranded. They have been taking to social media in search of flights, ideas or anyone who can get their message to someone who can help. Today, the story of one lucky student who made it back, barely, and one update from a couple still stranded, hoping for help.
GUEST: Julia Morales, student at McGill University
You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on
Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify
You can also find it at
thebigstorypodcast.ca.
{* loginWidget *}