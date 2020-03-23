Loading articles...

Some Canadians have made it home. Others haven’t

A sign directing passengers to the United States and the International arrivals hall is shown at Montreal–Trudeau International Airport, Friday, March 20, 2020, as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and around the world.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

In today’s Big Story podcast, there are still plenty of Canadians abroad, all scrambling to get home. Depending on where they are, and when they left, some will have an easier time than others. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said almost a week ago that “it’s time to come home,” but not everybody has been able to follow that order.

The government has helped some, others have been stranded. They have been taking to social media in search of flights, ideas or anyone who can get their message to someone who can help. Today, the story of one lucky student who made it back, barely, and one update from a couple still stranded, hoping for help.

GUEST: Julia Morales, student at McGill University

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:09 PM
STALL - #NBDVP north of Queen right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:26 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Radar up to 4:19am March 23. Mainly snow right now for #Toronto GTA but will mix with rain at times before taping to sho…
Latest Weather
Read more