Some Canadians have made it home. Others haven’t

In today’s Big Story podcast, there are still plenty of Canadians abroad, all scrambling to get home. Depending on where they are, and when they left, some will have an easier time than others. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said almost a week ago that “it’s time to come home,” but not everybody has been able to follow that order.

The government has helped some, others have been stranded. They have been taking to social media in search of flights, ideas or anyone who can get their message to someone who can help. Today, the story of one lucky student who made it back, barely, and one update from a couple still stranded, hoping for help.

GUEST: Julia Morales, student at McGill University

