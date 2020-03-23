Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Banff World Media Festival slated for June cancelled over COVID-19
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 23, 2020 3:43 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 23, 2020 at 3:44 pm EDT
BANFF, Alta. — Another major entertainment event has been cancelled because of COVID-19, this time the Banff World Media Festival in Alberta.
Organizers say the 2020 edition of the international conference and marketplace scheduled for June 14-17 will not be going ahead due to the pandemic.
Netflix’s chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, was among the keynote speakers in the lineup.
All currently registered delegates can either transfer their 2020 registration to next year or receive a full refund.
Jenn Kuzmyk, the festival’s executive director, says in a statement it’s too uncertain to know what the situation will be by June.
Kuzmyk adds the team is working on new ways to connect and serve the industry.
And the 2020 Rockie Awards International Program Competition will continue to take place, as will certain fellowships and initiatives.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2020.
The Canadian Press
