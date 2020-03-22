Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
York Region Transit reducing service amid coronavirus pandemic
by News Staff
Posted Mar 22, 2020 2:40 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 22, 2020 at 3:10 pm EDT
York Region Transit (YRT) says it is reducing service on most of its routes starting Monday, until further notice.
The transit service’s website says the decision was made in response to “COVID-19 and a significant decrease in ridership.”
In order to promote social distancing between passengers travelling together and for transit operators , the YRT says customers are now required to board only from the middle or rear doors on all YRT and Viva routes. Passengers with mobility issues may still board from the front doors.
In addition, passengers are asked to pay before boarding where possible or pay after getting off the bus at the station or terminal.
The YRT is also conducting daily disinfection and cleaning of buses, terminals and rapidway stations.
Click
here for a full list of affected routes
