Turkish Airlines suspending Toronto and Montreal flights

Last Updated Mar 22, 2020 at 9:49 am EDT

Turkish Airlines is the latest air carrier to suspend select services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline says it is suspending Toronto and Montreal flights until further notice.

In a statement, the airline says it will continue to monitor the latest developments with national and international health authorities.

For those with tickets for international flights, the airline is offering cancellation and route or date change options free of charge.

