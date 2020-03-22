Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Trudeau says Canada is not at the point of declaring a federal emergency
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 22, 2020 12:15 pm EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a press conference on COVID-19 at Rideau Cottage, his residence on the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Business Council of Canada says Trudeau could be doing more to help stop the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is not at the point where the federal government needs to take emergency measures to force people to stay at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Trudeau says provinces and local governments continue to take steps to restrict people’s movements and the federal government stepping in is a last resort.
Nova Scotia is the latest province to declare a state of emergency, restricting gatherings to no more than five people.
Premier Stephen McNeil says people are blatantly ignoring the need for social distancing.
Police in Nova Scotia are being given the power to enforce social distancing with $1,000 fines for individuals and $7,500 fines for businesses.
Nearly 1,400 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Canada and 19 people have died.