Toronto records first coronavirus-related death

Toronto has recorded its first coronavirus-related death.

Toronto Public Health says the man in his 70s had travelled to England and was self-isolating at home after being tested at a hospital in Toronto.

The man later returned to Trillium Health Partners – Mississauga Hospital on March 14 and died on March 21.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the individual who died this weekend,” said Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health. “I’m asking everyone again to make every effort and take every opportunity to practice social distancing. Please stay home, stay safe and take care of each other.”

Toronto Public Health says there are currently 220 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city.

Ontario Public Health reported 47 new COVID-19 cases Sunday morning, bringing the total in the province to 424.