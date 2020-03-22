The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

10:35

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil is declaring a provincial state of emergency due to COVID-19.

He says people are blatantly ignoring the need for social distancing.

As of 6 a.m. Monday morning, anyone who enters the province will have to self-isolate for 14 days. There are exceptions for people who provide essential services.

McNeil says it’s OK to go outside, but walks should be for exercise, not to socialize.

Groups are limited to a maximum of five people.

Police are being given the power to enforce social distancing with $1,000 fines for individuals and $7,500 fines for businesses.

Nova Scotia has seven new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 28.

10:30 a.m.

Quebec health authorities are opening a walk-in COVID-19 test clinic in the heart of Montreal’s entertainment district on Monday.

The outdoor site includes heated tents and 125 staff members who will be able to take up to 2,000 tests each day.

Appointments aren’t needed, however tests will be limited to people who have travelled outside of Canada in the last 14 days, who present symptoms, or who have been in contact with confirmed cases.

People who wish to be tested at the site at Place des Festivals are asked to arrive by car or on foot, not public transit.

The Canadian Press