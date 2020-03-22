Dozens of nurses exposed to coronavirus at Kitchener hospital: union

The Ontario Nurses Association (ONA) is urging a hospital in Kitchener work with their leaders after they say over 50 nurses were exposed to COVID-19.

According to a statement from the union, multiple nurses were exposed at St. Mary’s Hospital while caring for someone in the emergency department who was screened for influenza, but not the coronavirus.

The nurses reportedly performed medical procedures that made the virus air-borne and the patient was not isolated. Further, ONA President Vicki McKenna says the nurses were unable to access N-95 masks while they worked because “their employer strongly discourages nurses wearing them.”

McKenna adds more nurses were also exposed to COVID-19 by a co-worker, and several nurses have since become sick.

The union is calling on the hospital to work with them to fast-track testing for nurses and other healthcare workers, ensure patients are properly screened, and make sure protective equipment is available.