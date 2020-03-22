Loading articles...

47 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Ontario, total at 424

Ontario is reporting 47 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total in the province to 424.

The total includes eight resolved cases and three deaths.

Over 8,300 cases are currently under investigation.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 31 minutes ago
#WBQEW ramp to Appleby - right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:09 AM
Sunny and cold again today. Guaranteed high of zero. Snow tonight. Wet and slushy, about 1-3cm.
Latest Weather
Read more