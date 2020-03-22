Loading articles...

Colombia inmates riot over virus fears; at least 23 dead

Last Updated Mar 22, 2020 at 1:14 pm EDT

The relative of an inmate cries outside La Modelo jail in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, March 22, 2020. Violence broke out in the prison out of inmates' fears that prison guards are not doing enough to prevent coronavirus inside overcrowded prisons. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)

BOGOTA — Authorities in Colombia said Sunday that 23 prisoners died and another 83 were injured in a riot and attempted escape over poor conditions inmates argue will help spread the new coronavirus.

The violence happened overnight at the La Modelo jail in Bogota — where all of the deaths occurred — along with several other penitentiaries. Officials said seven workers were injured, two of them in critical condition.

Relatives gathered outside the jail Sunday wearing masks and clamouring for information.

Videos shared by inmates online showed fires inside several jails, prisoners outside their cells and inmates complaining of conditions.

Colombia has confirmed 231 coronavirus cases. Authorities say none are in jails.

The Associated Press

