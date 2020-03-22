Loading articles...

Some childcare centres allowed to stay open for children of healthcare workers

Last Updated Mar 22, 2020 at 12:50 pm EDT

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce speaks at a press conference at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Ontario says it will allow some childcare centres in the province to stay open to care for the children of health workers and first responders.

The province says the centres will be required to follow existing health and safety requirements and have plans in place should any staff, children or parents be exposed to COVID-19.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the centres will also be required to limit the number of children they have at one time.

