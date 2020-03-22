Loading articles...

Canada refuses to go to Tokyo Olympics unless Games postponed 1 year

Last Updated Mar 22, 2020 at 9:55 pm EDT

In this June 11, 2019, file photo, a man walks past the logos of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics and Olympics in Tokyo. Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizers are again trying to squelch fears that that this summer's games could be postponed or cancelled. Toshiro Muto is the CEO for the games and he went out of his way to say “the Olympics and Paralympics will be held as planned." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Canada won’t be at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics unless the Games are postponed by a year.

The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee issued joint statements on Sunday saying that they refuse to send their teams to Tokyo unless their respective Games are pushed back a year.

The Tokyo Olympics are currently scheduled to start July 24 and the Paralympics are slated to follow on Aug. 25.

“While we recognize the inherent complexities around a postponement, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community,” reads the COC’s statement.

“This is not solely about athlete health – it is about public health. With COVID-19 and the associated risks, it is not safe for our athletes, and the health and safety of their families and the broader Canadian community for athletes to continue training towards these Games.”

The COC and CPC’s statements come amid a chorus of criticism aimed at the International Olympic Committee’s response to the
COVID-19 pandemic.

IOC president Thomas Bach said earlier Sunday that they’d set a deadline of four weeks to determine the fate of the Games, and that the global organization is considering options including postponement.

Cancelling the Games entirely, Bach said, is not being considered. It was the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began that the IOC had admitted that it would consider other options.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says a postponement of the Tokyo Olympics would be unavoidable if the games cannot be held in a complete way because of the coronavirus impact.

He was commenting on the International Olympic Committee plan to examine the situation over the next few weeks and make a decision, which could include a postponement.

Abe, speaking at a parliamentary session, ruled out the possibility of a cancellation.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
Retweeted @TPSOperations: COLLISION: Danforth Road and Brimley Road area, @TPS41Div . Info - single vehicle collision, into a pole. No reported in…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:52 PM
After a nice and sunny weekend, temperatures only drop to -1° during the overnight but the snow gets going during a…
Latest Weather
Read more