Brampton Tim Hortons employee tests positive for coronavirus

Brampton mayor Patrick Brown says an employee at a Tim Hortons in the city has tested positive for COVID-19.

The store is located at a Petro Canada gas station at 11980 Highway 10 in Brampton.

Brown said in a tweet that anyone who went to the location for gas, coffee or supplies between March 9 to 20 is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Tim Hortons responded on Twitter saying the employee is at home with “minimal symptoms.” Other employees at the store are self-isolating for two weeks as a precaution.

The coffee chain added that the location was closed immediately and thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. The store will reopen only once it is safe for employees to return to work.