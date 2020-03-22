Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Africa gets emergency medical supplies from China's Jack Ma
by Elias Meseret, The Associated Press
Posted Mar 22, 2020 8:23 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 22, 2020 at 8:28 am EDT
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Africa has received a much-needed coronavirus care package from Chinese billionaire Jack Ma.
A cargo flight containing more than 6 million medical items arrived Sunday in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa. The supplies from Ma, the founder of China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba, will be distributed to African countries in need of supplies to battle the spreading COVID-19 pandemic.
An Ethiopian Airlines cargo flight from Guangzhou, China arrived with 5.4 million face masks, 1.08 million testing kits, 40,000 sets of protective clothing and 60,000 protective face shields, according to Ethiopian officials and the Jack Ma Foundation.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed last week pledged to distribute the supplies to other countries in Africa.
Ma has sent similar shipments of medical supplies to countries in Asia, Europe, North America and Latin America.